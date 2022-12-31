Rangers drop first of seven games in final home matchup of 2022

In their final home game of the season, the Kitchener Rangers fell 6-2 against the Peterborough Petes Friday night. This was the first regulation loss for the Rangers in their last seven games.

According to a news release issued by the Rangers, the first line of Peteborough combined for 10 points on the night, adding three power-play goals.

Reid Valade and Carson Rehkopf were the goal-sorcerers for the Blueshirts and Marco Costantini made 18 saves on 23 shots.

The Aud was packed with the largest capacity crowd since the pandemic began, with over 7,100 fans in attendance.

The game also had a special Next Generation theme with kids aged 12 and under working with the Rangers staff throughout the game. Children had the opportunity to be a part of all the action by helping trainers on the bench and getting to introduce the team.

Up next, the Rangers begin a four-game road trip Saturday in Windsor against the Spitfires at 2 p.m.