Rangers drop first of seven games in final home matchup of 2022
In their final home game of the season, the Kitchener Rangers fell 6-2 against the Peterborough Petes Friday night. This was the first regulation loss for the Rangers in their last seven games.
According to a news release issued by the Rangers, the first line of Peteborough combined for 10 points on the night, adding three power-play goals.
Reid Valade and Carson Rehkopf were the goal-sorcerers for the Blueshirts and Marco Costantini made 18 saves on 23 shots.
The Aud was packed with the largest capacity crowd since the pandemic began, with over 7,100 fans in attendance.
The game also had a special Next Generation theme with kids aged 12 and under working with the Rangers staff throughout the game. Children had the opportunity to be a part of all the action by helping trainers on the bench and getting to introduce the team.
Up next, the Rangers begin a four-game road trip Saturday in Windsor against the Spitfires at 2 p.m.
BREAKING | Canada to require negative COVID-19 test for air travellers coming from China
The federal government has announced it will require a negative COVID-19 test for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and Canadian bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
Canadian-born older adults more likely to successfully age than immigrants, recent study finds
A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has found that Canadian born adults have a higher likelihood to achieve ‘successful aging’ than their immigrant counterparts.
Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity
A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
Views on Benedict XVI's legacy split as some admire his devotion, others see failures
In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse.
‘Enjoy tonight, but plan ahead’: Multiple options to get safe ride home on New Year’s Eve
A record crowd is expected at Victoria Park in London, Ont. for New Year’s Eve with warm temperatures, and the return of in-person festivities as we phase out of the pandemic.
Reflecting on death of Pope Benedict: ‘His legacy will be complex’
Pope Benedict XVI died Saturday at the age of 95.
Local life coach and fitness expert share tips for New Year's resolution success
As we enter the New Year, many of us are asking ourselves “what can we do better?”
Youth donate 25,000 pounds of food to Bradford food bank
Youth in Bradford came together to donate tonnes of food to the local food bank.
Stolen vehicle investigation in Caledon results in bust
After a month-long investigation into possible stolen vehicles being stored at a property in Caledon, police are revealing their findings.
Heavy fog and rain sweeping through parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents across central Ontario of thick fog and heavy rain showers on New Year's eve.
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY
RAINFALL WARNING/FOG ADVISORY | Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning and a fog advisory for the city of Ottawa. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday morning.
What you need to know about free OC Transpo service on New Year's Eve
OC Transpo, in partnership with Safer Roads Ottawa and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will offer no-charge service from 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.
-
Man killed in Scarborough shooting identified by family
A man shot and killed in an underground parking garage in Scarborough has been identified by his family.
Mississauga shooting victim identified by police, suspect charged with first-degree murder
Peel police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Mississauga park Friday morning and charged a suspect with first-degree murder.
More money for Toronto police? Tory intends to increase spending in 2023
In an effort to “keep Toronto safe,” Mayor John Tory says he intends to increase the city’s police spending in 2023.
Manager of Bordeaux jail suspended following unlawful detention, death of young man
A manager has been suspended from his duties at the Montreal jail where a 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an intervention by guards last week.
'The system failed us': Family holds vigil for Montreal man, 21, who died after illegal detention in jail
One day after learning that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in jail when he sustained fatal injuries, around 100 loved ones held a candlelight vigil to remember the 21-year-old Montreal musician. Quebec's Ministry of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that the young man should have been released on bail on Dec. 23, but for reasons that are still unclear, he was held illegally in Montreal's Bordeaux jail.
Man, 28, shot dead in Montreal's 41st homicide of 2022
Montreal police say a man has succumbed to his injuries after he was shot Friday evening in the city's Saint-Laurent borough. It's the 41st homicide of 2022.
Maritimers react to death of Pope Benedict XVI
On the final day of 2022, there was no shortage of reaction in Cape Breton's Catholic community to the news that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away just before the dawn of a new year.
New Year’s Eve fireworks help ring in 2023 around the Maritimes
Maritime cities are ringing in 2023 with fireworks, if weather permits, but not all will be blasting off at midnight.
Halifax police investigate suspicious death of man
A man has died under suspicious circumstances, according to Halifax Regional Police (HRP).
What's open and closed on New Year's Day in Winnipeg
New Year’s Day is here, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
'It can be done': City seeks school division partnership to generate solar energy
The City is taking inspiration from a Winnipeg school division and looking to make its buildings more environmentally friendly.
What's on in Calgary for New Year's Eve
Anyone want to go out for New Year's Eve?
Calgary Transit offering extended New Year's Eve service
Calgary Transit is offering extended service for New Year's Eve, on both light rail and bus service.
Extra staff redeployed to help children's hospital deal with staffing shortage
Alberta Children's Hospital is redeploying staff over the New Year's long weekend in order to address the ongoing surge in respiratory illnesses and staffing gaps.
Free Brett Kissel concert in Ice District, an 'anti' NYE party, a masquerade and more: How to ring in 2023
This New Year's Eve has plenty to offer in the capital region beyond the return of the City of Edmonton's annual firework display.
Firework preparations underway in Churchill Square
Work was underway Saturday morning to prepare for the first New Year's Eve fireworks show in downtown Edmonton in years.
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
The RCMP were called to Vancouver International Airport Friday night to investigate "a possible threat to an individual" aboard a Flair Airlines flight, according to authorities.
RCMP called to YVR for 'security incident' on Flair Airlines flight
The RCMP were called to Vancouver International Airport Friday night to investigate "a possible threat to an individual" aboard a Flair Airlines flight, according to authorities.
B.C. nurse optimistic heading into 2023 despite health-care system challenges
B.C. nurse Kamille Ali is optimistic heading into 2023 despite the challenges facing her profession and the province's health-care system.
Highway 3 closed in both directions due to 'vehicle incident'
The Crowsnest Highway has been closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, according to Drive BC.