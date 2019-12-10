KITCHENER -- It was a cause for multiple celebrations at the Kitchener Aud Tuesday night.

Not only did the Rangers beat the rival London Knights, and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annual teddy bear toss night, they also broke the record for the most teddy bears tossed.

11, 052 stuffed animals were donated, beating the previous record set in 2017 of 10,908.

Over the last 25 years, more than 150,000 stuffed animals have been tossed on the ice.

The man behind the original teddy bear toss in 1995 says it’s amazing to see how the event has evolved.

“For us to try it out in 199, we felt it was quite successful, but for it to be the spectacle that It’s has become, is a great pride for our community and our team,” said Brad Spark who is now the Rangers director of cooperate sponsorship and sales.

He says most of the credit for the night’s success lies with the fan base for their continued support.

“It’s been such a great success because of our fan support, we introduce ideas to our fans but it’s really up to them to make it a great event,” said Sparks.

All stuffed animals are donated to local charities and given to kids at Christmas.

To the kids who receive those gifts, the act of generosity goes a long way.

”Some kids like me don’t get a lot of stuff for Christmas, so people that throw the bears, they are making a kids day,” said Rachael Burt.

The goal that launched the Teddy Bear toss this year was Jesse Fishman.

The Rangers defeated the London Knights 4-0.