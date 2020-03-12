KITCHENER -- The hockey season for local hockey fans has been put on hold.

In a statement on Thursday, the Canadian Hockey League announced all remaining games and hockey activities will be paused until further notice.

That includes the seasons for the Kitchener Rangers and the Guelph Storm.

The president and league commissioners, including Ontario Hockey League commissioner David Branch, say they have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation including what different health agencies have recommended.

The CHL Executive Council and the regional league Board of Governors made the decision following consultation with medical professionals

The CHL statement says it takes the health and safety of players, volunteers, staff, and the general public very seriously.