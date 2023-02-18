Ramadan Bazaar returns to Kitchener with 75 vendors in attendance

The Ramada Bazaar returned to Kitchener for the second edition after a successful inaugural showing in 2022.

Organizers of the Ramadan Bazaar were elated that 75 vendors signed up to for the annual event at Bingemans, after only having 30 the year prior.

This year’s lineup featured vendors selling jewellery, bedding, and décor. Ramadan-themed workshops were also offered, as well as international food and music.

“We needed to do it for the community where we were out of isolation and we just wanted to feel the normalcy again,” said Wafa Agha, owner of Sway Events. “It was also a chance for businesses to boost their businesses up again.”

Non-profit groups were also at the event to help connect newcomers to services.

An estimated 3,000 people attended this year’s bazaar and planning has already begun for next year’s event.