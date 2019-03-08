

Protesters took to the street in front of MPP Amy Fee’s office on Friday, rallying against changes to the province’s autism program.

The changes were announced last month in order to clear a waitlist of 23,000 children. Controversial, the changes have been met with anger across the province.

“Minister MacLeod has said this is the plan moving forward on April 1, but this is kind of a step, this is part of what our government is doing,” Fee says. “We have to look at the education piece and what we’re going to do in the healthcare sector as well.”

Families with children five and under will get up to $20,000 per year for treatment. Kids between the ages of five and 18 will get $5,000.

These amounts may change based on household incomes over $55,000.

Parents outside Fee’s office say treatment is essential and can cost up to $80,000 per year. The MPP spoke to protesters, hearing their concerns.

A rally is scheduled outside of Doug Ford’s office on March 15. These rallies come after hundreds descended on Queen’s Park on Thursday.

