KITCHENER -- Hundreds of drivers were in their vehicles at a Waterloo Region rally to protest agriculture bills for Indian farmers.

The Saturday event saw the parade of cars make their way from Kitchener to Waterloo.

It was one of many that have been taking place all across the world after the Indian government passed legislature not guaranteeing a minimum support price for farmers' products.

People in attendance at the rally say the bills could leave farmers with little protection against corporate takeovers.

"Essentially what this will do is allow private corporations to buy off the products, leading farmers into deb and increasing suicide rates as well as leading to exploitation," said rally organizer Komal Dhaliwal.

The goal of the rally and others around the world is to put pressure on the Indian government to make necessary changes for farmers.