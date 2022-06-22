Rally calls on Region of Waterloo to let Kitchener encampment stay

With the eviction of a large encampment in downtown Kitchener slated for next week, supporters held a rally and march Wednesday calling on the Region of Waterloo to change course and let the people living at the site stay.

Organizers say if residents of the encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber Streets aren’t allowed to continue living there, the region should find another location for a sanctioned camp without the threat of eviction. They say they know housing won’t be available for everyone overnight, and a sanctioned camp close to supports is the best option.

“Let them stay there and access the services and supports they’ve already been accessing, or let them move somewhere else where they won’t be evicted in the next few months,” organizer Kamil Ahmed said.

According to the region, over 60 tents and as many people were living at the encampment as of the beginning of June.

“[It’s] a human rights violation to evict folks from a place without offering alternative housing whether temporary or permanent,” Ahmed said.

The region originally allowed a small number of people to stay at the site with the understanding they would have to out by the fall. As the camp grew, the region says safety deteriorated and the eviction date was moved up.

“We gave the residents living in the camp three weeks’ notice they had to vacate,” Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman said. “We have continued for months, and will until June 30, have outreach workers go in and talk to them about what supports are available and where they can go to find a safer place to live.”

Earlier this week the region announced it is opening a new 60 person overnight shelter in Kitchener. The region hopes the new space will remove some of the barriers that prevent some residents from accessing shelters, including by letting couples stay together and allowing pets.

On Wednesday, the region said the eviction date of June 30 still stands, but those in support of the camp are hopeful they will change their mind.

“There’s a bit of optimism, some might call it delusion and even though there’s precedent that we might not be super successful, said Ahmed. “Even the response yesterday around the new shelter is a small glimpse into the fact the region is being forced to engage.”