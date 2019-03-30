

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning to the Region of Waterloo and Southern Wellington County.

Roughly 15-25 mm of rain is expected in the area before turning into periods of snow Saturday evening.

The 2-4 cm of snow expected into Sunday morning may lead to untreated roads becoming hazardous.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. They ask that children and pets be kept away from low-lying areas, creeks, and river banks.