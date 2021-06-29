WATERLOO -- A rainfall warning is in effect for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking heavy rainfall and thunderstorms into this evening.

Rainfall amounts of 25 mm have been reported in some areas, but officials say amounts will be "highly variable" given the localized nature of rain and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are possible by late this evening in some areas.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to weaken before another wave of storms rolls in early this evening.

Environment Canada had previously issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, but meterologists ended that warning by 3 p.m.

Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

The rainfall warning is also in effect for Erin and southern Wellington County.