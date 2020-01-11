KITCHENER -- A freezing rain warning and a rainfall warning have both been issued by Environment Canada to the Waterloo-Wellington area.

The two Saturday morning statements come after an initial rainfall warning by the agency on Friday ahead of what is expected to be a treacherous Southern Ontario storm.

Heavy rainfall of up to 90 mm is expected throughout the weekend in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The Grand River Conservation Authority has also issued a flood warning for the entire Grand River watershed.

Freezing rain is anticipated to begin on Saturday night and create 10-20mm of ice accretion by Sunday morning.

Environmental Canada says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots will become hazardous and that non-essential travel should be postponed.