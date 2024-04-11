Rainfall in Waterloo Wellington prompts special weather statement, message from GRCA
The Grand River Conservation Authority and Environment Canada have both put out messages as heavy rainfall hits Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall between Thursday and Friday morning, prompting a special weather statement to be issued.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon into the night, with winds of up to 80 km/h hitting the area Friday afternoon.
While Environment Canada says there is risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas, the GRCA assures there is no significant flooding expected with the event.
However, river flows will be higher than normal and will remain elevated for several days, increasing safety risks around them.
