Water levels in the Grand River watershed are expected to be high for the next couple days.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says anyone who finds themselves near water should stay off any remaining ice cover and be aware that banks are slippery and dangerous.

Above-zero temperatures will melt snow around the Grand watershed. The GRCA says that, combined with runoff from the rain that fell Sunday and Monday, will leave waterways well above normal levels.

As of Monday afternoon, water levels were not expected to get high enough to cause flooding.

Ice jams also remained a concern, with the GRCA reporting jams in the Blair and Preston areas of Cambridge, as well as in Brantford and Cayuga.

Poor ice conditions led the GRCA to suspend ice fishing activities at Belwood Lake, Shade’s Mills and Pinehurst Lake.

Water flows are expected to start receding by Wednesday and Thursday, when daytime temperatures return below the freezing mark.