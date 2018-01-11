

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





After briefly flirting with double-digit temperatures, conditions in southern Ontario will once again become far colder than mid-January norms.

Thursday was slated to be the warmest day of 2018 thus far, with highs ranging from 7 C in Waterloo-Wellington and Perth County to 10 C in Huron County.

Environment Canada was warning of 10 to 20 mm of rainfall by early Friday, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

That rain, coupled with melting snow, had conservation authorities warning of possible flooding in low-lying areas, as well as ice jams in areas typically affected by that activity.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said the low-level bridge on Three Bridges Road near St. Jacobs could be closed, as could Blackbridge Road in Cambridge.

The City of Kitchener closed the toboggan hill at McLennan Park on Thursday due to poor conditions. The GRCA also suspended a number of outdoor activities.

Ice fishing at Belwood Lake and cross-country skiing/snowshoeing at Pinehurst Lake, Shade's Mills and Laurel Creek have been suspended until conditions improve. Stay off trails and frozen water bodies at this time. For information on winter programs visit: https://t.co/jfl7PNTgJs pic.twitter.com/y3UHGjOTYq — Grand River CA (@grandriverca) January 11, 2018

Forecasts called for temperatures to start falling early Friday morning and continue their plunge through the day, landing between -5 C and – 8 C by the afternoon and -11 C and -14 C by late Friday night.

Rain will also change over to snow on Friday, although the heaviest precipitation is expected to pass south of our coverage area.

As of Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada was forecasting about 2 cm of snow in our area during the day on Friday – with a little more possible in Grey-Bruce and Huron County – and snow to continue through Friday night.

With roads and widewalks expected to be wet, the sudden drop below zero could make for icy conditions for much of the day.

The weekend is shaping up to be cold, with highs around -10 C and the possibilities of flurries during the day on Saturday before a switch to sunny skies.

Normal temperatures for this time of year in Waterloo Region are highs of -3 C and lows of -11 C.