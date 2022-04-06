Rain set to roll into southern Ontario

A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver