Rain on your parade: Waterloo NYE festivities cancelled due to weather
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 4:31PM EST
We barely saw a white Christmas, but now the rain is striking back.
Fireworks in Waterloo Park were postponed due to high winds, an announcement said on Friday Monday afternoon.
According to the City of Waterloo’s culture and heritage feed, Create Waterloo, New Year’s Eve was cancelled in Uptown Waterloo.
Rain fell throughout the day on Dec. 31, expected to end after midnight before a warning for rain showers or flurries.
As much as 25 millimetres of rain was expected in some areas.
Wind gusts were forecasted to reach as high as 60 kilometres per hour.
As of 4:30 p.m., the City of Kitchener was still going full-steam ahead with its celebrations in Carl Zehr Square, with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
Cambridge had not announced cancellations of any of its events as of that time, either.
The City of Guelph’s Market Square ice rink was still open as well as of 4:30 p.m.
Due to the predicted weather New Years Eve in Uptown Waterloo will be cancelled this evening. The fireworks being put on by Wonders of Winter have been rescheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday at 6pm. Sorry for any inconvenience, please have a safe and Happy New Year. See you in 2019! pic.twitter.com/VpZRiIU8GN— Create Waterloo (@CreateWaterloo) December 31, 2018