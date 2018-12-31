

CTV Kitchener





We barely saw a white Christmas, but now the rain is striking back.

Fireworks in Waterloo Park were postponed due to high winds, an announcement said on Friday Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Waterloo’s culture and heritage feed, Create Waterloo, New Year’s Eve was cancelled in Uptown Waterloo.

Rain fell throughout the day on Dec. 31, expected to end after midnight before a warning for rain showers or flurries.

As much as 25 millimetres of rain was expected in some areas.

Wind gusts were forecasted to reach as high as 60 kilometres per hour.

As of 4:30 p.m., the City of Kitchener was still going full-steam ahead with its celebrations in Carl Zehr Square, with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

Cambridge had not announced cancellations of any of its events as of that time, either.

The City of Guelph’s Market Square ice rink was still open as well as of 4:30 p.m.