STRATFORD -- It was a rain or shine effort for Straight Forward Sales in Stratford as they looked to benefit those directly impacted by COVID-19.

The donations from their Monday yard signs sale will go directly to United Way Huron-Perth.

"With us being open manufacturing PPE accessories during this hard time we thought it was best that we help out the best we can," said Matt Johnson, president of Straight Forward Sales.

The signs cost $10 each and come with a bottle of hand sanitizer as well.

"Even though the weather hasn’t been great, we’ve had tons of local support," said Johnson. "We’ve had people coming by and buying ten times at a time."

Straight Forward Sales has raised money from local companies to fund the cost of each sign so that every dollar from the sale goes to United Way.

"It’s going towards our urgent need fund," said Susan Faber, director of resource development and communication for United Way Perth-Huron. "So far that fund has funded over 25 programs and services in helping our community."

This includes grocery delivery services, counselling, and support for local entrepreneurs, individuals, and families.

"The needs aren’t going away anytime soon," said Faber. "I think families are going to be in need for months to come."

Straight Forward Sales will set up a booth again next weekend to continue selling signs. Delivery is also available.