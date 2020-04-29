KITCHENER -- Periods of rain are set to continue through the day Wednesday, with occasional breaks and easterly wind gusts between 30-50km/h.

Rain could become heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms possible. Winds will become southeasterly overnight and temperatures will remain fairly mild.

Showers and periods of rain are expected to stick around through Thursday and into early Friday as the system slowly tracks east. Some sunshine is likely by Friday afternoon when winds become light and conditions clear.

Sunny and mild weather is moving in for the first weekend of May.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-high teens, if not low twenties, across Southwestern Ontario.

Temperatures by early next week should drop back below seasonal due to a passing cold front. That cold front brings the slight chance of showers Sunday for parts of our viewing area.