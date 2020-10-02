KITCHENER -- A lecture at the University of Guelph was hacked by an outside party, the university said on Friday.

The hack happened earlier this week, and the school announced the hack on Wednesday.

"The hacker made racist and unacceptable statements, which were heard by students and instructors," a statement from the university said in part.

"A video of the incident is also circulating on social media."

Officials with the school confirmed that the lecture was hacked by an outside source, who "took measures to cloak their identity."

A spokesperson for the university called the incident "unfortunate and upsetting," but noted that other institutions around the world have also faced similar incidents.

Back in June, Toronto police announced they were investigating an anti-Semitic "Zoom-bombing" at an online synagogue service. Back in the spring, a Toronto MPP said he was the victim of a Zoom hacking during an online education town hall.

In May, hackers broadcast child pornography during a Chatham-Kent charity call.

The rise in Zoom hackings has led to the company reworking its security.

The university said it will keep the file open and investigate, and has since put more restrictive settings in place.