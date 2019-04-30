Featured
Racial slurs, hateful graffiti hit 15 cement trucks
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 11:05AM EDT
Three suspects are wanted after a business in Kitchener was hit with hateful graffiti.
Police say it happened on Sunday around 1:50 p.m. at a business on Forwell Road.
More than a dozen cement trucks were spray painted with racial slurs and other graffiti.
Damage is estimated to be around $20,000.
No suspect descriptions were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.