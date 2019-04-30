

CTV Kitchener





Three suspects are wanted after a business in Kitchener was hit with hateful graffiti.

Police say it happened on Sunday around 1:50 p.m. at a business on Forwell Road.

More than a dozen cement trucks were spray painted with racial slurs and other graffiti.

Damage is estimated to be around $20,000.

No suspect descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.