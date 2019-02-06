Featured
Racial slur, shooting threat spray painted on Wellesley school, police say
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:37AM EST
Some alarming graffiti at a school in Wellesley is under investigation.
Police say they received a report on Monday of graffiti that had been done at Wellesley Public School.
It included racial slurs and threats.
According to a press release, one of the threats was regarding a school shooting.
Police say they are investigating it as a “hate-motivated crime.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.