Some alarming graffiti at a school in Wellesley is under investigation.

Police say they received a report on Monday of graffiti that had been done at Wellesley Public School.

It included racial slurs and threats.

According to a press release, one of the threats was regarding a school shooting.

Police say they are investigating it as a “hate-motivated crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact regional police.