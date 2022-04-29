'Racial' graffiti found on Wellesley playground: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating after someone used a marker to write what police call “racial statements” on a Wellesley playground.

In a media release, police said the graffiti was spotted on a playground at the Wellesley Community Centre on Catherine Street on Thursday April 28 and reported to them the following day.

The damage is believed to have occurred between April 24 and April 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.