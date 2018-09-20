Featured
Race car driver James Hinchcliffe filming commercial in Fergus
James Hinchcliffe shooting a commercial in Fergus. (Courtesy: Twitter/@CentrWellington)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 4:34PM EDT
Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe has traded in his race car for a more traditional mode of transportation.
The Oakville-native is currently filming a commercial in Fergus.
The ad, which will run nationally, is being produced by local collision centre CSN Hutten Collision.
The township says some streets will be temporary closed for filming.