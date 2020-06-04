WATERLOO -- A bat found in Dufferin County has tested positive for rabies, according to officials.

In a news release Thursday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says they received the notification about the rabid bat on Tuesday, and that there was no human exposure reported.

“Rabies is a fatal disease if you don’t get vaccinated after being exposed,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO for WDG Public Health in the release. “Don’t touch a bat or try and catch one that you find in your home —call your local animal control agency. If anyone has direct contact with the bat, call your family doctor, or visit your local hospital emergency department immediately.”

In 2019, there were two rabid bats found in Guelph, one in Mount Forest, one in Rockwood, and one in East Garafraxa.

While rabies vaccine baits are distributed by The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to curb the spread of the virus in wildlife, there is no vaccine or baits for bats.

Public health advises people to stay away from wildlife like bats, raccoons, foxes, and stray cats or dogs.

More information on rabies can be found on WDG Public Health’s website.