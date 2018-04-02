

CTV Kitchener





At the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society, it’s definitely rabbit season. Or at least it’s about to be.

Animal control officers say they expect to see a major influx of bunnies starting later this month.

Many of them will have been given as Easter gifts, only for their new owners to decide the benefits of rabbit ownership aren’t worth the amount of care they require.

Experts say any pet purchase, no matter how small, should be given as much forethought and due diligence as the decision to get a dog – in no small part because a rabbit can live as long as a dog, if properly cared for.