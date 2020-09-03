KITCHENER -- The Waterloo County Quilters' Guild has donated 28 guilts, table runners and wall hangings to the Gies Family Centre Hospice in Waterloo.

The quilted items were all made and donated by members of the Quilters' Guild through the PAL program, which supports palliative and friendship needs in the community. The quilts are meant to offer comfort to people in hospice care and their families. They may be gifted to the families or kept by the hospice for future use.

The program has increased the number of donations from 22 five years ago to 65 to 70 in the past year.

The guild has also donated nearly 15,000 homemade cloth masks to community organizations in Waterloo Region.