Quick arrest after sexual assault at police station
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 10:09AM EDT
Guelph police arrested a man after an alleged sexual assault that took place at the police station.
It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a man entered the station, used the public washroom and approached a young woman who was reporting a matter to police.
According to police, the man grabbed the woman in a sexual manner and was immediately arrested.
The woman was not injured.
The man was charged with sexual assault and two counts of breach of probation.