Guelph police arrested a man after an alleged sexual assault that took place at the police station.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man entered the station, used the public washroom and approached a young woman who was reporting a matter to police.

According to police, the man grabbed the woman in a sexual manner and was immediately arrested.

The woman was not injured.

The man was charged with sexual assault and two counts of breach of probation.