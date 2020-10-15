KITCHENER -- The pylons marking temporary bike lanes on some Waterloo Region roads are coming down.

The lanes became a hot topic this summer, especially when council received mostly negative feedback from the public.

They were in driving lanes, cut off from vehicles by pylons. They were in place for several months as part of the pilot project.

The region's Director of Transportation Steve van de Keere said they're coming down ahead of schedule.

"They are intended to come down no later than Oct. 31 of this year, so we provided some flexibility to the contractor," he said. "To accommodate their schedule, in which they are very busy doing other construction work for the region, they have decided to start early."

All the pylons should be down by the end of the week.

Regional staff received around 300 emails about the lanes and said 96 per cent of them were against the lanes and had negative comments from drivers.

Several cyclists told CTV News earlier this year that they were using the lanes and enjoyed them.

The pilot project is under review. Staff will put together a report, including statistics and feedback to present to council.

Regional council will then decide whether or not to renew the project next summer.

Officials with the City of Kitchener said they're considering permanent nike lanes in some downtown neighbourhoods, meaning parts of some streets may become one-way.