KITCHENER -- Alleged purse thieves are targeting elderly females, according to Waterloo regional police.

Officials say they're received 11 reports of purse thefts from shopping carts at various locations in Waterloo Region since Oct. 24. The suspects appear to target elderly women, police say in a news release.

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and never leave their belongs unattended.

Anyone who has been a victim of a similar theft if asked to contact police.

The investigation is ongoing.