

CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Police Service Drug Unit was investigating reports of a dangerous batch of fentanyl described as purple in colour.

Analysis conducted indicated that some of these substances included deadly carfentanil.

One investigation concluded on Aug. 21 and resulted in arrests and seizures made.

Two Guelph residents who were known to police were arrested.

Hope Leroy, 24, and Justin Kuiack-Wayne, 23, both of Guelph, were found to be in possession of over $6,500 worth of what is believed to be purple fentanyl.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at an apartment near Wellington and Gordon Streets.

In total, an estimated $8,000 worth of the suspected purple fentanyl and methamphetamine were recovered, police say.

Three cans of pepper spray, brass knuckles, a replica handgun, a prohibited knife and three debt lists were also seized.

Leroy and Kuiack-Wayne face a dozen joint drug-related charges, and the latter also faces breach of probation charges.

They were held for bail “due to the serious nature of the charges and demonstrated danger to the community that trafficking of fentanyl presents,” a press release said.

The pair is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.