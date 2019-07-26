

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a Kitchener man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody Friday morning in the area of King Street East and Benton Street.

During the investigation police seized 5 grams of suspected purple fentanyl, brass knuckles and $3,600 in cash.

The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.