Purloined percussion: Wellington Wind Symphony's instruments stolen

The Wellington Wind Symphony is scrambling to find percussion equipment ahead of their Dec. 11 Christmas Concert. (Adam Marsh/CTV News) The Wellington Wind Symphony is scrambling to find percussion equipment ahead of their Dec. 11 Christmas Concert. (Adam Marsh/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.

Israeli police inspect the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, injuring several people in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. (Ohad Zwigenberg/HAARETZ via AP)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver