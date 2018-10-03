

CTV Kitchener





An urgent request was put out for volunteer puppy raisers in Cambridge.

National Service Dogs is an organization that provides service dogs across Canada.

It put out a call for volunteer raisers after a litter of 11 golden retriever puppies was born in Cambridge.

The puppies were in need of homes by Oct. 19, a statement said.

Puppy raisers receive their dog at approximately eight weeks old, fully vetted and vaccinated, and keep them for between 16 and 20 months.

Puppy raisers are responsible for teaching their charges good behaviours.

They are asked to bring their puppies with them everywhere, from work to shopping, in order to expose the puppy to real-world busyness.

Service dogs are valued at $30,000 over their 10 year careers and are provided to those who require them free of charge.

Applications can be made on the National Service Dogs website.