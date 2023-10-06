Kitchener

Puppies found in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society

Puppies the Cambridge Humane Society say were found abandoned in a field. (Instagram: cambridgehumanesociety) Puppies the Cambridge Humane Society say were found abandoned in a field. (Instagram: cambridgehumanesociety)

The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.

A young girl found the puppies covered in their own urine and feces, according to a Humane Society social media post from Thursday. The Humane Society described the smell as “horrific.”

“Now comes the medical portion of vaccines, deworming, microchips, revolution, heart worm tests, spay/neuter surgeries and who can forget…THE CLEANING,” the post reads.

After a very thorough scrubbing, when CTV News visited the pups on Friday morning, they were looking much better. But they're still in need of vaccines and medications.

They've been named Cookie, Candy, Karen and Stephen.

From left: Cookie, Stephen, Karen and Candy. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

The shelter says they need financial donations to help care for the puppies. Donations can be made at their shelter on Dunbar Road, over the phone, by e-transfer, or online.

The puppies are currently not available for adoption.

