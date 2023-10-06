Kitchener

Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society

Puppies the Cambridge Humane Society say were found abandoned in a field. (Instagram: cambridgehumanesociety) Puppies the Cambridge Humane Society say were found abandoned in a field. (Instagram: cambridgehumanesociety)

The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.

A young girl found the puppies covered in their own urine and feces, according to a Humane Society social media post from Thursday. The Humane Society described the smell as “horrific.”

“Now comes the medical portion of vaccines, deworming, microchips, revolution, heart worm tests, spay/neuter surgeries and who can forget…THE CLEANING,” the post reads.

The shelter says they need financial donations to help care for the puppies. Donations can be made at their shelter on Dunbar Road, over the phone, by e-transfer, or online.

The puppies are currently not available for adoption.

W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause for a Nazi veteran 'disgusting.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    NEW THIS MORNING Here's a look at the cost to buy a Thanksgiving turkey in Ottawa

    Thanksgiving is only days away, a time for family and friends to come together, which usually includes a feast. However, when we're talking about turkey, the price is flying high, and so are most of the Thanksgiving meal fixings.

    new this morning Rainy long weekend in store

    The October heatwave is over and rain is set to move into the region Friday making for a very wet Thanksgiving long weekend.

