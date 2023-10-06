Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society

The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.

A young girl found the puppies covered in their own urine and feces, according to a Humane Society social media post from Thursday. The Humane Society described the smell as “horrific.”

“Now comes the medical portion of vaccines, deworming, microchips, revolution, heart worm tests, spay/neuter surgeries and who can forget…THE CLEANING,” the post reads.

The shelter says they need financial donations to help care for the puppies. Donations can be made at their shelter on Dunbar Road, over the phone, by e-transfer, or online.

The puppies are currently not available for adoption.