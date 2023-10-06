Punkeydoodles Corners safety concerns discussed at public meeting

A public meeting was held to discuss safety concerns at what’s known as a treacherous rural area.

The Region of Waterloo, Oxford County, and Perth County – the three municipalities that meet at Punkeydoodles Corners – held a meeting in Tavistock Thursday to talk about potential solutions.

“This is not a normal situation,” said one attendee. “You cannot apply normal road situations to this.”

Last October, a 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection, with her 16-year-old sister being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old Oakville man was charged with dangerous driving, careless driving, and speeding.

“Recommendations were proposed to close two of the existing intersections and to consolidate all of the traffic into one main intersection, and with that, add turning lanes and illumination,” said Frank Gross of Oxford County public works.

The proposed plan would cost $800,000 and, if approved, construction could begin next summer.

Feedback from the Thursday meeting will be shared with local councils. A decision is expected before the end of the year.