Kitchener

    • Punkeydoodles Corners safety concerns discussed at public meeting

    A public meeting was held to discuss safety concerns at what’s known as a treacherous rural area.

    The Region of Waterloo, Oxford County, and Perth County – the three municipalities that meet at Punkeydoodles Corners – held a meeting in Tavistock Thursday to talk about potential solutions.

    “This is not a normal situation,” said one attendee. “You cannot apply normal road situations to this.”

    Last October, a 22-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection, with her 16-year-old sister being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    A 19-year-old Oakville man was charged with dangerous driving, careless driving, and speeding.

    “Recommendations were proposed to close two of the existing intersections and to consolidate all of the traffic into one main intersection, and with that, add turning lanes and illumination,” said Frank Gross of Oxford County public works.

    The proposed plan would cost $800,000 and, if approved, construction could begin next summer.

    Feedback from the Thursday meeting will be shared with local councils. A decision is expected before the end of the year.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News