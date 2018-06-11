

CTV Kitchener





Members of the public will be given a chance to say a final farewell to the voice of the Kitchener Rangers.

A public visitation for Don Cameron will take place Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Aud.

Cameron died of illness last week at the age of 82. He had called more than 4,000 games for the Rangers over more than 50 years, and spent 19 years as a sportscaster with CTV Kitchener.

A private funeral for Cameron will take place at a later date.