Public school board will close all schools for one-day strike, WRDSB confirms
The Waterloo Region District School Board administration building is seen on Thursday, May 9, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- It's official: members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation will go on strike on Wednesday.
The Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a tweet that all of its elementary and secondary schools will be closed as the OSSTF strike goes ahead.
Schools will be closed because of the union's withdrawal of services and will reopen for students on Thursday.
It's the third in a series of one-day strikes sweeping the province. The first was province-wide; the second one didn't affect Waterloo Region.
This is a developing story. More to come…