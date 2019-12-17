KITCHENER -- It's official: members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation will go on strike on Wednesday.

The Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a tweet that all of its elementary and secondary schools will be closed as the OSSTF strike goes ahead.

Schools will be closed because of the union's withdrawal of services and will reopen for students on Thursday.

It's the third in a series of one-day strikes sweeping the province. The first was province-wide; the second one didn't affect Waterloo Region.

ANNOUNCED: We can confirm that a one-day #OSSTF strike will go ahead on Wednesday, December 18. All #WRDSB secondary and elementary schools will be closed to students tomorrow due to the withdrawal of services.



Schools will reopen for students on December 19.

