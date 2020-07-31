KITCHENER -- The number of suspected opioid overdoses in Brant County nearly doubled from June to July, health officials say, prompting them to issue a public safety alert.

Brantford police responded to 22 suspected overdoses in July, including one death. That's compared to the 12 seen in June and an average of 13 per month so far this year.

According to the alert, fentanyl was believed to be involved in most of the incidents.

Officials are advising users not to use alone and to go slow if they're using a new substance.

In the event of a suspected overdose, naloxone can temporarily reverse the effects, but 911 should still be called even if the naloxone has been administered.

The alert warns people that some early symptoms of withdrawal are similar to symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and muscle soreness.

"If symptoms include a persistent cough, it could be COVID-19," the alert reads in part.

Drug users can be at increased risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus.

An infection can worsen the breathing impacts that opioid, benzos or alcohol can cause.

Opioid withdrawal can make breathing difficulties worse too, as can smoking drugs like crack or meth.

Brant County has had 142 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared. To date, 131 of those have resolved, while four people have died.