Public meeting held on potential affordable housing development in Kitchener

A push to build more affordable housing in Waterloo region was at the centre of a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

The proposed site for a new development is the publically owned land located at 1388 Highland Road West in Kitchener.

The project is part of the Building Better Futures Initiative, which the region established in 2021 with a target of creating 2,500 new affordable homes in five years.

The region will look for proposals for housing developments on the property with a minimum requirement of 30 per cent affordable units.

“You’re down to a rent for a one bedroom of $969 per month,” a staff member said at the meeting about the potential cost of the units. “It’s important to compare to what’s actually happening out there in the market. Looking at sources for regular at market rental rates for a one-bedroom, you’re looking anywhere between $1,850 and $1,900.”

Staff say they’re looking at launching requests for proposals by October or November of this year. Proposals will be submitted in the winter.