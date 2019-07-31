

After 10 weeks of testimony, a commission released a report on Wednesday that reveals a roadmap of how Elizabeth Wettlaufer killed eight seniors in different long-term care facilities in Ontario.

The inquiry examined the circumstances that gave the admitted serial killer access to vulnerable patients for years.

The 1,500-page report includes 90 recommendations dealing with prevention, awareness, deference and detection.

Those recommendations include:

The province giving more funding to the industry

Grant money so homes can strengthen security around medication rooms

Homes should build a more robust screening and hiring process

A universal reporting system should be built, including a searchable database for incidents

Insulin in homes should be in limited supply

Commissioner Eileen Gilless revealed that if Wettlaufer had not confessed, the offences would not have been discovered.

The report targets the failings in Ontario's long-term care system, such as the fact that Wettlaufer had received warnings, rather than suspensions, for numerous medical errors.

"It doesn't look that good if someone isn't being disciplined properly in those situations. So I think it's a more systemic issue," says Jane Meadus of the Ontario Association of Residents' Councils.

Wettlaufer injected her victims with lethal levels of insulin. She killed seven people in seven years at Caressant Care in Woodstock.

The facility's former nursing director testified at the inquiry that cameras were supposed to be installed in the medication room, but weren't.

A lack of communication became apparent during the inquiry – from the front lines, to the administration, to The College of Nurses and Ontario's ministries.

"That lack of understanding of those reporting obligations, we think, helped provide Ms. Wettlaufer the time and space to commit her crimes," says Alex Van Kralingen, who is representing 11 family members of Wettlaufer's victims.

Ontario's health minister will share her thoughts on the findings on Wednesday afternoon.