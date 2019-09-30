

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





With Kitchener's interim consumption and treatment services site set to open soon, Region of Waterloo Public Health is holding an open house to address public concerns.

Those interested are invited to two information sessions at the Church of St. John the Evangelist on Duke and Water Streets in downtown Kitchener.

The sessions will allow people to ask questions about the new site at 150 Duke St. W. before it begins accepting clients.

Representatives from Public Health and regional police will be on hand to answer questions about the site and neighbourhood safety.

There won't be any formal presentations, but floor plans for the site will be displayed along with information and resources about consumption and treatment services.

An interactive activity will help community members give input on what they want to see at the facility.

The first info session will be held on Monday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The second will be held the following day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.