KITCHENER -- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation will be holding another one-day walkout next week, the organization announced in a news release on Friday.

This will be the third week in a row that the federation will hold a one-day strike.

This time, 10 school boards around the province will walk out on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

That includes high schools in Waterloo Region, which will see their teachers on strike that day.

For the first strike, which was province-wide, local elementary schools were forced to close as well because of striking support staff.

School board officials tell CTV that they aren't guaranteed to close again. That decision will be made in an emergency meeting, with an announcement being made either Friday night or Saturday.

The OSSTF has more than 60,000 members, including public high school teachers and a number of support staff such as early childhood educators and secretaries.

This is a developing story. More to come…