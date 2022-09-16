Public health reports 4th monkeypox case in Guelph

The fourth case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Guelph.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed a fourth case of the virus had been found in Guelph.

This brings the region’s known monkeypox cases to six.

Public health said the case was found in a man in his 30s.

According to Public Heath Ontario’s epidemiological summary, between May 20 and Sept. 13 the province has reported 656 cases.

On Friday there were 10 probable cases in the province.