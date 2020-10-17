KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported twice as many new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday than they did on Friday.

The morning update of the online dashboard shows 22 new cases in Waterloo Region as appose to the 11 confirmed on Friday.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 1,975.

There are 13 more resolved cases to bring that total to 1,749. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the region has increased by five to a total of 106, with six patients being treated for the disease in hospital.

The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 120.

Facility outbreaks remain the same with 11 reported in Waterloo Region at:

Childcare centre: one positive case

The Village at University Gates LTC: two cases in staff, one in Emma Unit

Sunnyside Home LTC – Castle Kilbride Unit: one case in staff

Stirling Heights LTC: one case in a resident

Doon Village RH: one case in a resident

Fairview Mennonite LTC: one case in a resident

Conestoga Lodge RH: two cases in staff

Congregate setting: four cases in residents, two in staff

Dental service: three cases

Wilfrid Laurier University: 19 cases

Home child-care centre: one case

There were 805 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Saturday. This comes after four days of total case numbers in the 700s.

Another 10 people were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Ontario on Saturday and 682 more cases considered resolved.

In Ontario, there have been 63,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 54,686 resolved, and 3,041 deaths.