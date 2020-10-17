Advertisement
Public health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region
KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported twice as many new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday than they did on Friday.
The morning update of the online dashboard shows 22 new cases in Waterloo Region as appose to the 11 confirmed on Friday.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 1,975.
There are 13 more resolved cases to bring that total to 1,749. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the region has increased by five to a total of 106, with six patients being treated for the disease in hospital.
The total amount of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 120.
Facility outbreaks remain the same with 11 reported in Waterloo Region at:
- Childcare centre: one positive case
- The Village at University Gates LTC: two cases in staff, one in Emma Unit
- Sunnyside Home LTC – Castle Kilbride Unit: one case in staff
- Stirling Heights LTC: one case in a resident
- Doon Village RH: one case in a resident
- Fairview Mennonite LTC: one case in a resident
- Conestoga Lodge RH: two cases in staff
- Congregate setting: four cases in residents, two in staff
- Dental service: three cases
- Wilfrid Laurier University: 19 cases
- Home child-care centre: one case
There were 805 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Saturday. This comes after four days of total case numbers in the 700s.
Another 10 people were confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Ontario on Saturday and 682 more cases considered resolved.
In Ontario, there have been 63,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 54,686 resolved, and 3,041 deaths.