KITCHENER -- There are now over 1,500 cases involving variants of concern in Waterloo Region as public health reports 107 new cases.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update also shows 45 more cases considered resolved and the active case count increasing by 58.

The number of related deaths has remained unchanged at 249.

While there are 85 more variants of concern that have been identified, the number of B.1.1.7 (first detected in the U.K.), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) variants have all stayed the same.

There are two more people being treated with the virus in local ICUs, while the total hospitalization count has remained unchanged.

The number of active facility outbreaks has also stayed the same.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 13,900 confirmed cases, 1,576 variants of concern, 45 B.1.1.7 variants, one B.1.351, one P.1, 12,950 resolved, 681 active cases, 62 hospitalizations, 27 in the ICU, and 24 active outbreaks.

In Ontario, health officials reported 3,947 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and 24 more deaths related to the disease. This marks a decrease from the 4,094 infections logged a day earlier.

In total, at least 7,911 people have died after contracting the disease in Ontario. According to the province’s daily epidemiology report, of the 24 deaths reported on Sunday, one person was under the age of 19. This brings the total number of people in that age group to die of COVID-19 to three.