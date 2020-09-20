KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases increased by 21 for Sunday on the region’s dashboard, but only 18 are considered new. Active cases also increased by 18 in Waterloo Region.

There have been three more resolved cases reported, while the number of illness-related deaths and facility outbreaks remain the same.

In Waterloo Region, there are now a total of 1,592 COVID-19 cases, 112 active cases, 1,360 resolved cases, 120 deaths, and six facility outbreaks.

On Saturday, public health declared three outbreaks at YWCA St. Paul Childcare Centre, Lanark Heights Long-Term Care Home, and a ‘congregate setting’, which is considered a shared space like a shelter or a group home.

Ontario health officials reported a slight dip in COVID-19 numbers on Sunday with 365 new cases, compared to 407 on Saturday and 401 on Friday.

One illness-related death of a healthcare worker was also confirmed by the province.

There are now 46,849 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 40,968 resolved cases, and 2,827 deaths reported in Ontario.

These numbers come a day after province-wide restrictions were enforced on the number of people allowed at social gatherings.