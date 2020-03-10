KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is postponing their enforcement of school immunization to work on a coronavirus response in the area.

Health officials announced Tuesday they will not be checking students’ immunization records by the set March 25 deadline.

On Feb. 27, public health issued over 5,000 notices to parents that if their children’s records were not up to date by the set date they would risk suspension.

The postponing is to allow public health to work with health care partners to coordinate and implement a coronavirus response in Waterloo Region, according to a statement.

They add that the risk in Waterloo Region continues to remain low.

Public health says they will continue to honour appointments already booked to update immunizations.

They will be arranging alternative clinics and opportunities prior to resuming enforcement next school year, according to officials.

Parents can still view their children’s immunization records online.