KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19.

The latest update will be streamed live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca once it begins at about 11:30 a.m.

The Monday morning update is one of three scheduled each week. The region also provides updates on Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Sunday morning, the region was reporting 274 cases of COVID-19 in the region, with 94 of those recovered.

Eleven people have died from the virus, including four residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

These settings have been especially hard-hit from the virus in Waterloo Region: of the 274 cases, 71 are either staff or residents of a long-term care or retirement home.

The Region of Waterloo updates its website every day at 10:30 a.m., with case data current to 7:30 p.m. the night before.