KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region are set to provide an update on COVID-19.

Normally scheduled three times a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday—the Victoria Day long weekend has altered the region's schedule.

This week, the media briefings, which are still scheduled for 11:30 a.m., will go ahead on Tuesday and Friday.

There are currently 1,033 positive cases in Waterloo Region, with testing being opened up to include the general public.

Previously, provincial guidelines had prioritized testing for certain groups, including health-care workers and people at long-term care and retirement homes.

To date, there have been 14,202 tests conducted in Waterloo Region.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases, 615 have been marked resolved and 112 people have died.

These numbers will be updated on the region's website at 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, the province began its first stage of recovery, with a long list of businesses across several industries getting the okay to reopen.