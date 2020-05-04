KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19.

Scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m., the update is one of three a week where the region gives an in-depth look at the state of the virus.

You can watch the update live on the Region of Waterloo's YouTube channel when it begins.

Over the course of the weekend, officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of cases above 800 for the first time, and nine more deaths.

A total of 81 people have died from the virus in Waterloo Region. Most of these deaths – 66 of them – have been in long-term care and retirement homes.

In Waterloo Region, 345 cases have been resolved so far.

Across the province, public health officials have reported a total of 17,553 cases of COVID-19, with 12,005 of those recovered. As of Sunday, 1,216 people had died.

These numbers are set to be updated at approximately 10:30 a.m., when the region and the province report their latest numbers.